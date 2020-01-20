Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Jeanne Voorhis


1928 - 2020
Jeanne Voorhis

Gibbsboro - Jeanne Louise Voorhis (née Campbell), 91 years, of Gibbsboro, NJ passed away on January 18, 2020. Beloved wife of John T. Voorhis. Loving mother of Beth (Dan) Pomponio, Bonnie (Robert) Unangst and John (Amy) Voorhis. Dear sister of Mary Jane Campbell. Cherished grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 7.

Jeanne graduated from Kean University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was an art teacher for many years at the Gibbsboro Elementary School before retiring. More than anything Jeanne enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday morning from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral service 12:00PM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Gibbsboro, NJ. For lasting condolences visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
