Jeannette (Jan) H. Onffroy
Whiting - Jeannette (Jan) H. Onffroy passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Crestwood Manor, in Whiting, N.J. She was 99 years old. She is survived by a daughter and son, Janine Onffroy Shelley and Philip Onffroy, three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Jan was born in Oak Harbor, WA, but lived the majority of her youth in Salem, Oregon, where she received a B.A. at Willamette University. She then served as a W.A.C. during World War II. After the war, she received her M.A. in French from Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vt. There she also met and married her husband, Paul Onffroy, also a French teacher. Jan spent the majority of her lifetime teaching French. She and her husband lived and taught in California, Iowa, and Maine. After her husband's death, Jan settled near her son and family in Southampton, NJ.
Jan and Paul loved to travel. They spent summers in Mexico, led student trips to China and Japan, and took the family to Marrakech, Morocco, for a year. Her children fondly remember several summers spent in France, especially one spent in the gatehouse of a chateau belonging to a French relative. However, teaching French was not Jan's only talent. She was also an accomplished artist. Her subjects ranged from scenes of her travels to portraits of family and pets. Jan was a vibrant and energetic woman and teacher, a gifted artist, and loving and inspirational mother. She will be sorely missed by her family.
Jan's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Crestwood Manor Health Center, Whiting, N.J., for their loving care of our mother during her last couple of years.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 17, 2019