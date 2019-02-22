Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Road
Pennsauken, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Road
Pennsauken, NJ
Jeannette S. Tabler

Woodstown, NJ, formerly of Raleigh & New Bern, NC - (nee Spangler) passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 at the age of 101.

Beloved wife of the late Melvin; Dear sister of the late George Spangler, Olive Brady, Dorothy Pyffer, Elynore Johns and Nejette Cuesta. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday from 9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will take place privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD. Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Senior Ministry, 55 W. Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 22, 2019
