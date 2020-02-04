|
Jeannine G. Ricci
Haddon Heights - Jeannine G. (nee Lutz) age 48 passed away February 1, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael D. Ricci and cherished daughters, Madeleine, a freshman at the Univ. of Pittsburgh and Lauren, at home. She leaves many other heartbroken family members: her parents, Michael and Annette Lutz, her sister, Michelle (Drew) Bradley, her in-laws, Raymond and Kathryn Ricci, brothers-in -law, Mark, Christopher (Nicole) and Paul , and her nephews and niece, Kyle (Victoria), Justin (Taylor), Brenden and Kayla Bradley and Chase, Eli, Jackson and Luca Ricci, and uncle, Patrick Lutz.
Jeannine graduated from Villanova University and worked as a pediatric oncology nurse at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She later worked in the Haddon Heights and Audubon school districts as a school nurse. Despite Jeannine's continuous battle against Cystic Fibrosis, she was a stalwart volunteer who constantly supported her daughters through many academic and athletic programs and as a class mom. She was deeply committed to opportunities supporting Cystic Fibrosis patients who were not able to benefit from the latest breakthrough treatments. "Jeannine's Team" has raised more money for the CF Foundation for more than 25 years, and Jeannine was a director for the CF Roundtable of the U.S. Adult Cystic Fibrosis Association. She was a volunteer for Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice.
Jeanine loved being a mother and fiercely loved her children. She also loved her dog, Buddy, nature and gardening, Haddon Glen, photography and spending time with family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jeannine's visitation Saturday 9:00-10:45a.m. at Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Road, Haddonfield, NJ where a service will follow at 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate support of the charities which were dear to Jeannine and the family: Emily's Entourage, (emilysentourage.com) or P.O. Box 71, Merion Station, PA. 19066 or CF Roundtable P.O. Box 1618, Gresham, OR 97030-0519. Arrangements by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020