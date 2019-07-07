|
|
Jeannine R. Nichols
Camden - Jeannine Ruth Nichols, of Camden, New Jersey, passed away on June 30, 2019. She was 74.
Legacy
After being healed miraculously by Jesus through prayer from debilitating migraines that lasted 17 years, Jeannine worked the night shift for 30 years helping adults with developmental disabilities for Bancroft Neuro Health in Cherry Hill. In the mid 1990's, she moved from her home in Mantua to be an inner-city missionary in Camden. Jeannine also served with the Good News Club, a weekly interdenominational Christian program for 5-to-12-year-old children featuring Bible lessons, songs, memory verses, and games at Mary Bray Elementary School, Mt. Ephraim, as well as with the Navigators Boardwalk Ministry in Ocean City. In both ministries her passion was to spread the gospel- that believing that Jesus died for your sins is the only way to enter heaven. In addition to serving the Lord in those ways, Jeannine was passionate about praying for and spending time with her children and grandchildren, creating memories that they will now cherish as her legacy.
Family
Jeannine is the beloved mother of Douglas Leash and Dainna (Jeffrey) Kirkell; dear sister of Linda Fernandez, Billie Nichols and Joanne Trentham; cherished grandmother of Samantha, Alexis, Benjamin, Daniel, Hannah & Rebekah; and aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her being present with the Lord on Tuesday after 9 AM in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury where her Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11 AM. Interment Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeannine's memory may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 407 N. Black Horse Pike, Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059
share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019