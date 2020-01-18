|
Jeffrey Allen Deppa
Cherry Hill - Jeffrey Allen Deppa of Cherry Hill, NJ, died January 16, 2020. Age 30. Beloved son of Timothy and Sarah (nee McNaughton) Deppa of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving brother of Lisa Deppa-Luzzi (Leandro) of Cherry Hill, NJ and the late Brian Matthew Deppa. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends will gather Tuesday January 21st from 9:30 to 10:45am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 499 Marlton Pike E., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. The funeral service follows at 11am. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Mercy Corps, PO Box 80020, Prescott, AZ 86304 or to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Please visit Schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020