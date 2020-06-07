Jeffrey M. Dunne
1963 - 2020
Jeffrey M. Dunne

West Deptford - Jeffrey M. Dunne, on June 4, 2020, of West Deptford, formerly of Barrington. Age 56. Beloved partner of Sherry L. Gordon. Devoted father of Sarah E. Dunne. Loving son of the late George and Patricia (nee Stillwill) Dunne. Dear nephew of George Stillwill (Gladys). Cousin of Jennifer Stillwill, Cindy Stillwill and Thom Stillwill. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jeffrey's name to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
