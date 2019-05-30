|
Jeffrey N. Winters
Runnemede - Jeffrey N. Winters, on May 25, 2019, of Runnemede; formerly of Collingswood. Age 47. Cherished son of Susan Shute (Harry) and Anthony Winters (the late Mary). Dear brother of Cheryl Coulter and Anthony Winters, Jr. Jeff grew up in Collingswood and was a Collingswood High School graduate class of 1989. He then attended nursing school and became a registered nurse. He was an avid sports fan and had a passion for music and was a very kind and caring person. He will be dearly missed by his family. Services are private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 30, 2019