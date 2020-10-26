1/1
Jeffrey Robinson Sr.
1954 - 2020
Jeffrey Robinson, Sr.

Blackwood - Jeffrey Robinson, Sr. of Blackwood, NJ, formerly from Haddonfield & Pennsauken, NJ, passed away on October 17, 2020. He coached sports at PYAA in Pennsauken, NJ. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Lorraine Collins-Robinson, children A. Tené Truitt, Jeffrey Robinson, Jr., Noelle Robinson, Nathaniel Robinson, Amanda Leary, and seven grandchildren. Services at Master Our Savior Church, 77 Hilliards Road, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026 on Oct. 30 and 31. Viewing will be Fri 6-8 p.m. & Sat 9-11 a.m. followed by the service. Burial in Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Jeff's name to the National Kidney Foundation. www.mayfuneralhomes.com




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
