Jeffrey S. Keller
Of Marlton, NJ - Passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2020 at the age of 48. Beloved husband of Michele McCloskey-Keller. Loving father of Chloe, Madeline, Jackson and Allyson. Devoted son of Barbara Keller (nee Marley) and the late Frank E. Keller, III. Dear brother of Kristen L. Worley. Dear uncle of Aidan and Alexandra Worley. Jeffrey grew up in Somerdale and graduated from Sterling High School in 1989. He received his bachelors degree from Rutgers University in Camden and served as a social worker at the New Lisbon Developmental Center. A service honoring Jeffrey's life will be scheduled at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Keller children's education fund. Checks made payable to Michele McCloskey-Keller may be mailed to PO Box 364, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020