Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Jeffrey Colloton
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Blackwood - Jeffrey T. Colloton on February 24, 2019 of Blackwood. Age 68. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Werbany) of 45 years. Devoted father of Jennifer Eberwein (John), and Jason Colloton (Nicole). Loving grandfather of Travis and Wyatt Colloton and Cody Eberwein. Dear brother of Cyndi, Bob, Rick and Wendy. There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 12 noon to 1pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 1pm at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeffrey's memory to the Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019
