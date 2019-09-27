Services
Lankenau Funeral Home - Vincentown
57 Main Street
Vincentown, NJ 08088
609-859-5522
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lankenau Funeral Home
57 Main St.
Vincentown, NJ
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Service
57 Main St.
Vincentown, NJ
Jeffrey T. Dickinson

Jeffrey T. Dickinson Obituary
Jeffrey T. Dickinson

Lumberton - Jeffrey Thomas Dickinson of Lumberton, age 44 years. Passed away tragically September 18, 2019 in Pasadena Maryland. He was a native of Laurel Springs and Tabernacle. He resided in Salisbury, Md for many years moving to Pasadena, Md a few months ago.

He was a former Mechanic for Chesapeake Ship Building in Salisbury, Md. Jeffrey loved Motorcycles and operating Radio Controlled Cars.

Beloved father of Cameron Dickinson, dear son of Thomas W. & Kathleen Dickinson, dear brother of Heather Dickinson Rodriguez, maternal grandson of Jeanne Jones, and uncle of Zoe, Mya and Angel.

Relatives and friends of Jeffrey's family are invited to his visitation 1:00 to 3:00 PM Wednesday afternoon, October 3, 2019 at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Vincentown where the service will be held at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's favorite Charity.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 27, 2019
