Jenavisa HardyCamden - Jenavisa Dean Hardy, 38, of Camden, New Jersey, transitioned after a lengthy battle with cancer on Monday, November 2, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Emmanuel Hardy and her three (3) children; Tamir Robertson Jr., Omar Williams, Jr. and Abbygail Hardy and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 8:30am to 9:30am on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Higher Ground Temple, 203 Vine Street, Camden, NJ. Private service and interment to follow. www.boydfuneralservices.com