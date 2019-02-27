Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Isaac Jogues
349 Evesboro-Medford Road
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Marlton NJ - CAMPANARO, Jennie (nee Silveri), of Altamonte Springs FL and formerly of Marlton NJ, died on February 25, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Albert Campanaro Sr. Loving mother of Ida Marie Nagy (the late John), Joseph Campanaro, Sr. (Debbie Murken Camapanaro) and Albert Campanaro, Jr. (Viviana). Dearly loved grandmother of 8 grandchildren. She is survived by 3 brothers, Rev. Donato Silveri, Thomas Silveri (Dorothy) and Anthony Silveri (Natalie) and 1 sister, Marie Fratto (Paul). Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Sunday from 6-8pm and Monday from 9:15-10:15am at the Bradley Funeral Home Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11am at the Church of St. Isaac Jogues 349 Evesboro-Medford Road Marlton. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 27, 2019
