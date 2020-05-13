|
Jennie Emma
Gloucester Township - Jennie Emma (nee DeRose), of Catalina Hills in Gloucester Township, born Sept. 6, 1924, passed peacefully at age 95, on the morning of May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Emma. Devoted mother of Joseph Emma (Beverly), Chuck Emma (Theresa), Ron Emma (Cathy), Donnalea Emma, Kathy Foglio (Richard), Paul Emma (Jill). Cherished grandmother of Melissa (Nico), Lori, Kristie (Mike), Jenna (Tom), Lauren (Alec), Mark (Jenn), Danny (Amber), Julia (Alek), Steve (Gennarose), Michael (Farrah), Nicole, Jayla, Jorden and great grandmother of Manny, Sean, Karlie, Brooke, Chase, Josephine, Nataliana, Dominica, Giabella, and Olivia. Dear daughter of the late John and Lena (nee Hepp) DeRose. Sister of the late John DeRose, late Charles DeRose, and late Carmela Kulitz (DeRose). Jennie was loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jennie was born and raised in South Philadelphia. She worked as a secretary for the Draft Board of Philadelphia. Jennie married her true love, her one and only, Joe, in 1945. Jennie then found her true calling in life, as a mother and grandmother. She was devoted to her husband and 6 children. She was so sweet, and the most loving, caring and patient woman, and had never ending energy. She made a million meatballs and chicken cutlets in her time and thousands of pots of escarole chicken soup! She especially liked to read romance novels and baking, every Saturday morning. Her biggest enjoyment was caring for, feeding and playing games with her grandchildren. Music always filled her home, either Frank Sinatra on the turntable, or her family making their own. She smiled big and sang along when her husband and children would sing songs, especially, "When you're Smiling", "You are my Sunshine", & " All my Lovin". Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private viewing will take place at Gardner Funeral Home in Runnemede followed by a private entombment at New St. Mary's Mausoleum in Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you say a prayer for Jennie. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020