Jennie M. Wynn
Camden - On February 29, 2020, age 78, of Camden, NJ. She was the beloved mother of Derek Wynne, Lamont Wynn, Delicia (Phillip) Wynne and Jewell Wynne. She is also survived by 13 loving grandchildren and a host of greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews and family. She was predeceased by a daughter Toni-Bailey-Wynn and a grandson Kareem Bailey-Wynn. Jennie retired as a toll collector with the DRPA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday evening from 7-9 PM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E, Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. There will also be a viewing on Saturday morning from 9-10 AM in Macedonia Baptist Church 351 High Street Westville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in church. Entombment will follow in Harleigh Cemetery Camden, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020