Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Chews Landing, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Olchowy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Olchowy


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Olchowy Obituary
Jennie Olchowy

Washington Twp. - (nee Lombardi) on March 13, 2020. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Boleslaw. Loving mother of Joseph Olchowy (Janet) and the late Mark Olchowy. Cherished grandmother of Jeana Olchowy-Devault (Andrew).

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennie's memory may be made to The Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -