Jennie Shilinski
Camden - Jennie Shilinski (née Lukaszewicz), a lifelong resident of Camden, passed away June 27, 2020 at the age of 97. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Joe) Geortler, Joann (Ron) Miaczynski, and son-in-law Tom Pavlow. Also survived by her grandchildren Jennifer (Vince), Tommy, Joe (Jessica), Amanda (John), Tim, and Jeff (Laura) and her great grandchildren Joey, Luciana, Lillie, Jacob, Grayson, John Thomas, Chloe, Joey and Charlotte (Due in September). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph, her daughter Diane, and her great granddaughter Emilie Isabella.
Jennie worked very hard throughout life spending the majority of her career at Whitman's candy factory in Philadelphia and Novelty wigs in Camden. She made a wonderful home with her husband, Joe for their three daughters. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, her game shows on TV, but mostly she loved spending time with her family.
Relatives and friends may call beginning at 9:00am, Thursday at St.Joseph RC Church, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ for a Mass of Resurrection at 9:30am. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Blackwood New Jersey. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated in Lieu of flowers. Arrangements by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights New Jersey.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.