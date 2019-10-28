Services
Jennifer A. Salvito

Jennifer A. Salvito Obituary
Jennifer A. Salvito

Mount Laurel - Jennifer A. Salvito (nee Bancroft), age 61, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Mrs. Salvito was born in Woodbury, NJ and had resided in Moorestown, NJ before moving to Mount Laurel 22 years ago. Jennifer was a member of the Burlington County Board of Realtors and appreciated art, particularly painting and making jewelry. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, cooking and experimenting with recipes. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Jennifer is survived by her beloved spouse, Thomas Salvito; parents, Howard Wayne Bancroft, Margaret Ann Ferry; son, Wayne Anthony Ramos; siblings, Joan Lombardi, John Bancroft, Judy Fornier, Wayne Bancroft; grandchildren, Saydee Jade Ramos, John Strickland Ramos; and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 31st from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM, immediately followed by a celebration of life service, both at Saint John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mount Laurel, NJ. Final disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jennifer's name may be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation at https://www.bbrfoundation.org/
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
