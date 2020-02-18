|
Jennifer G. Blachniak
Washington Twp. - On February 17, 2020. Age 42. Beloved daughter of Gerald and Diane (nee Molinaro) Blachniak. Dear sister of Craig Blachniak. She is also survived by her faithful canine companion Bailey.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Friday 9:30 - 11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Inurnment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jennifer's memory to the Church of the Holy Family at the address above. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020