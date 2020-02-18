Services
Jennifer G. Blachniak

Jennifer G. Blachniak Obituary
Jennifer G. Blachniak

Washington Twp. - On February 17, 2020. Age 42. Beloved daughter of Gerald and Diane (nee Molinaro) Blachniak. Dear sister of Craig Blachniak. She is also survived by her faithful canine companion Bailey.

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Friday 9:30 - 11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Inurnment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jennifer's memory to the Church of the Holy Family at the address above. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
