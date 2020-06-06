Jerome L. Leva
Jerome L. Leva

Williamstown - Jerome L. Leva, age 85, died June 3, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, he lived there before moving to Washington Twp. in 1984.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine; and two sisters, Marguerite Leva and Sandy Varquez. Jerry is survived by three daughters, Lisa Falls, Karen (William) Hassan, and Lori (John) DiGenova; one brother, Robert (Cass) Leva; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services are private due to current government restrictions. Arr. by Norton Funeral Home Williamstown, NJ. To sign the guestbook visit www.nfhnj.com.

Family requests donations to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
