Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke Church
55 Warwick Rd.
Stratford, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke Church
55 Warwick Rd.
Stratford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Roderick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome L. Roderick


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome L. Roderick Obituary
Jerome L. Roderick

Stratford - Jerome L. Roderick, of Stratford, NJ, passed away after a long illness on October 4, 2019 with his family by his side. Jerry was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Ruth (Costantino) Roderick; father of Maria (Paul) McGovern and Dana (Kevin) Barnes both of Stratford. Jerry was the proud Pop-Pop of Shawn, Jaylynn, Jared, Patrick and Thomas. Jerry was predeceased by his brother Charles (Connie) Roderick and his sister Joyce (Harry) Hughes and survived by his sister Sheila Roderick. Jerry was born in Falmouth, MA on July 4, 1939, son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Broadhurst) Roderick.

He graduated from Falmouth High School and The University of Rhode Island. Jerry was a proud United States Marine, who had a great love for his country. Semper Fi Devil Dog! Jerry loved nothing more than to be on the beach in Madaket, Nantucket having clambakes with all of his family and friends, especially the Larson, Lenhart, Walker, Andrade, Jackson and Baxter families. Jerry traveled the world for business and pleasure and had been to every continent in the world. Jerry had a beautiful voice and was a disc jockey for the radio station WYNG in Rhode Island. Jerry worked for Dunn & Bradstreet, Citizens Bank and Robert Morris Associates of Philadelphia, PA for many years before going into business for himself. Jerry loved to garden, especially in his shorts, black socks and sombrero much to the delight of his neighbors of many years the Hering Family. Jerry had a tremendous sense of humor and a mischievous twinkle in his eye that everyone who met him could appreciate. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Jerome on Saturday morning from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30AM, military honors to follow. Interment with his wife Ruth will take place later at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations to at PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. Lasting condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now