Jerome L. Roderick
Stratford - Jerome L. Roderick, of Stratford, NJ, passed away after a long illness on October 4, 2019 with his family by his side. Jerry was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Ruth (Costantino) Roderick; father of Maria (Paul) McGovern and Dana (Kevin) Barnes both of Stratford. Jerry was the proud Pop-Pop of Shawn, Jaylynn, Jared, Patrick and Thomas. Jerry was predeceased by his brother Charles (Connie) Roderick and his sister Joyce (Harry) Hughes and survived by his sister Sheila Roderick. Jerry was born in Falmouth, MA on July 4, 1939, son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Broadhurst) Roderick.
He graduated from Falmouth High School and The University of Rhode Island. Jerry was a proud United States Marine, who had a great love for his country. Semper Fi Devil Dog! Jerry loved nothing more than to be on the beach in Madaket, Nantucket having clambakes with all of his family and friends, especially the Larson, Lenhart, Walker, Andrade, Jackson and Baxter families. Jerry traveled the world for business and pleasure and had been to every continent in the world. Jerry had a beautiful voice and was a disc jockey for the radio station WYNG in Rhode Island. Jerry worked for Dunn & Bradstreet, Citizens Bank and Robert Morris Associates of Philadelphia, PA for many years before going into business for himself. Jerry loved to garden, especially in his shorts, black socks and sombrero much to the delight of his neighbors of many years the Hering Family. Jerry had a tremendous sense of humor and a mischievous twinkle in his eye that everyone who met him could appreciate. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Jerome on Saturday morning from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30AM, military honors to follow. Interment with his wife Ruth will take place later at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations to at PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD, NJ. Lasting condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019