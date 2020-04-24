|
Dr. Jerome "Jerry" Rosenberg
Voorhees, NJ - passed away on April 23, 2020. Jerome was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Anna Rosenberg, his twin Marilyn "Muck" Brilliant, and sister Frances (Mickey) Saltz. He is the father of Jason (Pamela), Justin, and Joyce Rosenberg. Grandfather of Addison, Evan, Johanna, and Jesse Rosenberg. Uncle to Phil Brilliant and Anna (William) Schetman, Michael (Beata) Lichter, Elaine Saltz, and the late Ann Saltz. Great Uncle to Sara Brilliant, Emily and Matthew Schetman, and Ariella Lichter. Jerry was a friend to many. He earned a doctorate degree in Special Education from Temple University and a doctorate in Psychoanalysis from Heed University. He lived his life working as a psychoanalyst, professor at Rowan University, and was a lifelong advocate for people with developmental disabilities. Contributions can be made to the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey at 1301 Springdale Road, Suite 200, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020