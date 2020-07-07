1/
Jerrold Bruskof
Mt. Laurel - July 6, 2020. Husband of Roslyn (nee Lerner) Bruskof. Father of Staycee Milligan and Renee (Kristofor) Morrison. Brother of Arlene (Larry) Bernstein and Shelly (Ray) Gluck. Grandfather of Max, Andrew, Charles and George. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thurs. beginning 11:00am at Crescent Mem. Park (Sec. G), Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Camden County Hadassah.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Crescent Mem. Park
