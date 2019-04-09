Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry F. Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry F. Hall Obituary
Jerry F. Hall

Longtime Haddonfield Resident - (nee Fuller) On April 7, 2019, Age 83, wife of the late James S.; Loving mother of Janet Sage (Gary) of Tallahassee, FL, Cindy Cordova of Washington Twp., Bonnie Hall of Haddon Twp., and the late Lauri Hall; Cherished grandmother of Joseph Cordova, Ryan Sage, Lindsay Hough, Adam Hall & Eric Russo; Treasured great grandmother of Makayla & Jayden Cordova, Layla Hall, Ali Murphy & Finn Hough; Dear sister-in-law of Jane Connor and Devoted aunt of Richard & Jack Connor.

Jerry attended Auburn University where she met her husband and completed her teaching degree at Glassboro State Univ. (Rowan). She was diehard Auburn Fan! She began her career as a teacher at the Greater Collingswood Children's Center, became its Director and after 40 years retired.

Jerry's family will receive Friends on Wednesday, April 10th, 10-10:45 AM, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield: where her Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment, Locustwood Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now