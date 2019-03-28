|
Jerry Leon Thompson, Sr.
Glassboro - Departed this life on 3/21/19. Jerry leaves to cherish his wife Geri, son Jerry, Jr., step father, Robert Hubbard and his wife Lynn, grandchildren Ibn Qawi, David Harmon, Jerry III, Patience Thompson, Sierra Thompson, great grandchildren Tristen Qawi, Javien Swain, David Harmon, Jr. , Christopher Harmon, Legend Thompson, Mason Jay Thompson. Sister in law Carmen Thompson-Woodard, nephews Jeffrey Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Jake Thompson, Chase Thompson, nieces Tamikka Malloy, Sierra Senegal, Jessica Thompson, special Mom, Marie Poteat, and Special niece, Gloria Fuller and a host of Aunts Cousins and Friends. Special thanks to the Staff at The Atrium Post Acute Care of Woodbury, NJ and Angelic Hospice Care. Serv is Sat 11am at Keys to Life Ministries, 74 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ. View 10am-11am. Int at Hillcrest Mem. Park. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home, www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 28, 2019