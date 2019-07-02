Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Locustwood Cemetery
Cherry Hill,, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jess Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jess Mann Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jess Mann Jr. Obituary
Jess Mann, Jr.

Mount Laurel - Jess Mann, Jr., age 89, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mr. Mann was born and raised in Lindsay, OK and had resided in Collingswood, NJ before moving to Mount Laurel 30 years ago. Jess was extremely fond of bird watching and he loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

Jess is survived by his beloved spouse, Lois Mann (nee Tibbetts); daughters, Michele Lee Hutchinson Kidd (Douglas) and Dawn Renee Klausner (Jack); grandchildren, Jessica, Kiersten, Shannon; and four great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd from 10:00 to 11:00 AM immediately followed by the funeral service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Interment will follow at Locustwood Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jess's name may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now