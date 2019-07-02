|
|
Jess Mann, Jr.
Mount Laurel - Jess Mann, Jr., age 89, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Mr. Mann was born and raised in Lindsay, OK and had resided in Collingswood, NJ before moving to Mount Laurel 30 years ago. Jess was extremely fond of bird watching and he loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Jess is survived by his beloved spouse, Lois Mann (nee Tibbetts); daughters, Michele Lee Hutchinson Kidd (Douglas) and Dawn Renee Klausner (Jack); grandchildren, Jessica, Kiersten, Shannon; and four great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd from 10:00 to 11:00 AM immediately followed by the funeral service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Interment will follow at Locustwood Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jess's name may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on July 2, 2019