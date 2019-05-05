|
|
Jesse E. Eppleman, Jr.
Atco, NJ - Jesse Edward Eppleman, Jr, age 72, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Pam, sons Jesse and Bryan, sister Linda Eppleman, brother and sister in law Frank and Nancy Powell, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jesse was a lifelong resident of Atco, NJ. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Atco American Legion Post 311. Jesse was active in the WTAA as a soccer and baseball coach as well as a referee. He was employed by Harrah's Atlantic City for 37 years; it was a job he truly enjoyed.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ, where a memorial service will begin at 12:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atco American Legion Post 311, 2225 Atco Ave, Atco, NJ 08004. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019