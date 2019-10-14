Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Jesse Ivins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
View Map
Resources
Laurel Springs - Jesse F. Ivins III, "Jay", on October 11, 2019, of Laurel Springs, formerly of Gloucester Township. Age 78. Beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Buckley). Devoted father of Michael W. Ivins, Jennifer A. Carbone (Vincent) and Jessica Ivins. Loving grandpop of Michael, Daniel, Jackson and granddaughter "Little Unicorn" expected in November. Dear brother of Nancy Simmons (Ted), Lionel Ivins (Betty), James Ivins (Sylvia), Laura Nugent (John), Steven Ivins (Patricia) and the late Constance Ivins. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jay proudly served in the US Army. He was a postman for Laurel Springs / Clementon post office for 41 years. Jay was a lifelong member of the Glendora Buck Club, an avid chess player, and a resident of Laurel Springs for 51 years. There will be a visitation on Friday from 10am to 12pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service at 12pm also at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jay's name to A.F.I.R.E. organization (of Pinellas County Fl.) Enhancing the Lives of Disabled Persons, PO Box 6635 Clearwater, FL 33758. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
