Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
61 Route 70 East
Marlton, NJ
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
61 Route 70 East
Marlton, NJ
Mount Laurel - Jessica Anne Korhumel died suddenly of an infection on March 26, 2019 in Boston where she was completing her senior year at Boston University. She was 21 years old. She is the beloved daughter of Timothy A. and Nancy S. Korhumel and loving sister of David P. Korhumel. Granddaughter of Richard P. and the late Shirley P. Korhumel, and the late Neal R. and Gladys S. Hill. Jessica is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Like many millennials, Jessica's social media profile revealed so much about her: from her playful sense of humor and her love of family and friends, to her affinity for Christmas carols and acoustic music, as well as her passion for the causes that inspired her. These causes always centered around helping to create great inner or outer peace for individuals or groups. She liked to share simple phrases with others that helped her; for example, "Not all of those who wander are lost."

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Tuesday April 23rd from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 61 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ. Memorial Service will begin at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jessica's name to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019
