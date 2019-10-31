|
Jessica L. Briggs
Dividing Creek - On October 30, 2019, Jessica, age 28, loving daughter of Debbie Briggs and James (Ellen) Briggs. Survived by her daughter Heidi , brother Jimmy (Nicole), sister Lillie, longtime boyfriend Dave Garrison, grandfather James Briggs Sr., loving uncles Ken Halsey and Eric Schloendorn, nephew James and niece Madelynn and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jessica worked at Starbucks in Hammonton and she loved to care for the elderly in Assisted Living Homes. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Sunday morning 9-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm at Abundant Living Church, 849 Route 54, Williamstown, NJ 08094. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to the family c/o the funeral home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019