Jessica N. Dawson
Oaklyn - age 29 years, passed away suddenly on September 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of John and Sherry Dawson (nee Vogelson). Devoted mother of Aiden (8), Travis (7), Arinna (6), Trisyn (4) and Alayna (3). Dear sister of Maxsan, Deayna and Tyler Dawson. Loving granddaughter of paternal grandparents Sarah Dawson and the late Charles Dawson and maternal grandparents the late Judge Allan and Sandee Vogelson. Also survived by nephew, Nicholas McIntyre as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 1:30 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Service will be held at 3 PM. Final disposition will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lost Souls Recovery 130 White Horse Pike Clementon, NJ 08021. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019