Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica N. Dawson


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica N. Dawson Obituary
Jessica N. Dawson

Oaklyn - age 29 years, passed away suddenly on September 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of John and Sherry Dawson (nee Vogelson). Devoted mother of Aiden (8), Travis (7), Arinna (6), Trisyn (4) and Alayna (3). Dear sister of Maxsan, Deayna and Tyler Dawson. Loving granddaughter of paternal grandparents Sarah Dawson and the late Charles Dawson and maternal grandparents the late Judge Allan and Sandee Vogelson. Also survived by nephew, Nicholas McIntyre as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 1:30 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Service will be held at 3 PM. Final disposition will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lost Souls Recovery 130 White Horse Pike Clementon, NJ 08021. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now