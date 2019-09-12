|
|
Jessie A. Welty
Pennsauken - Jessie Anna Welty , 88, of Pennsauken, passed away on September 6, 2019 in Pennsauken. Born to the late Ralph and Lillian (Ross) Dexter on January 8, 1931 in Camden and was a life long resident of Pennsauken.
She graduated from Moorestown High School in 1948. Jessie was as active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Camden, scout leader for 30 years for the Boy Scouts Pack # 91 where she received a wood and district award merit badge, PTA President at Pennsauken #5 and was actively involved with the Collingswood Manor Home. Her other passions were crafts and church activities.
She is predeceased by her sister Muriel Coffey.
Jessie is survived by her husband, Robert Welty, of 67 years. Jessie and Robert were married on September 13, 1952 at the Bethel Methodist Church in Camden. She is also survived by her three children; Robert Welty, Jr., Donna (Mark) Robinson and Curtis (Peggy Sue Millie) Welty, five grandchildren; Joseph (Tina) Robinson, Peter (Catherine) Robinson, James Robinson and fiance Patricia Pereira, Elyse (Stephen) Juray and Tobias Welty and eight great grandchildren; Kacie and Richard Reynolds, Nicholas, Paige, Brooke and Jack Robinson and Ian and Ryan Juray and by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109, followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM. Burial at Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent in Jessie's name to the Riverfront Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 5101 N Park Dr., Pennsauken, NJ 08109 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019