Services
Cheega Funeral Home
1329 Kings Hwy
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
(856) 467-0030
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
402 Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jilda Fitchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jilda Fitchett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jilda Fitchett Obituary
Jilda Fitchett

Pennsville - Jilda Fitchett, nee DiGiovacchino, 66 of Pennsville, NJ passed away suddenly on April 9, 2019. She was a member of St. Gabrielle the Archangel Parish, Carneys Point and a Guidance Counselor for the Gloucester City Public School System. She held a Masters Degree in Psychology and Education. Jilda is survived by her children, Alana, Michael (Jackie), Melissa Fitchett. Her Siblings, Vito (Eleanor), Eugene DiGiovacchino, Fred (Michelle) and Samuel (Eileen) Tomarchio, Josephine (Raymond Sr.) Farro, Susan (Albert) Graham, Elaine (John) Fravel. She was predeceased by a son, Jeff Fitchett. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30pm Sat. April 13 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ

Arrangements are being handled by the CHEEGA FUNERAL HOME, 1329 Kings Highway, Swedesboro, NJ 08085. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cheega Funeral Home
Download Now