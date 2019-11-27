|
Jillian E. Moreno
November 25, 2019 beloved daughter of Ron Moreno and Valerie Pfannenstein. Loving sister of Elliott and Oliver. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sat. 10:00 to 11:45 at Holy Redeemer Church 9th & Vine Sts. Funeral mass 12:00 noon. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jillian's memory to Holy Redeemer Church 915 Vine St. Philadelphia, PA 19107 would be appreciated
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019