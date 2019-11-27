Services
Deady Funeral Home - PHILADELPHIA
2501 South Camac Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 468-1200
Jillian Moreno
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Holy Redeemer Church
915 Vine St.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Redeemer Church
915 Vine St.
Philadelphia, PA
Jillian E. Moreno

Jillian E. Moreno Obituary
Jillian E. Moreno

November 25, 2019 beloved daughter of Ron Moreno and Valerie Pfannenstein. Loving sister of Elliott and Oliver. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sat. 10:00 to 11:45 at Holy Redeemer Church 9th & Vine Sts. Funeral mass 12:00 noon. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jillian's memory to Holy Redeemer Church 915 Vine St. Philadelphia, PA 19107 would be appreciated
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
