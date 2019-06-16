Services
Budd Funeral Home
522 Salem Ave
Woodbury, NJ 08096
West Deptford - Jillian Kathleen Scarangelli, age 30, passed away on June 14, 2019. Raised in West Deptford, Jillian graduated from West Deptford High School in 2006. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Rowan University. Jillian just began a new job with Vineland Packaging Corporation.

Survived by her parents Helen (nee McCloskey) and Daniel Scarangelli, Grandmom Geraldine McCloskey, her beloved dog Rita and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Helen and John McCloskey and paternal grandparents Veronica and Daniel Scarangelli, Sr.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019
