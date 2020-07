Jo WoodsLumberton - Jo Woods (nee Brewer) age 91 of Lumberton, NJ (formerly of Shamong, NJ) passed away on July 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Lawson and Lellia Brewer. Wife of the late John K. Woods. Mother of the late Marilyn Jean Lovett. Jo is survived by her daughters, Gerry Sue Steiger, Terry Rue Williams. Jo is also survived by 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Cremation and inurnment will be private. To leave a heartfelt condolence, please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com