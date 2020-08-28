Joan A. Augustin (nee Howard)



Bellmawr - Joan A. Augustin (nee Howard) passed away peacefully at her home on August 27th at the age of 88. Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles Augustin. She leaves behind her 4 loving children, Charles (Suzanne), Maryann (Joseph) Wann, Cathy (John) Justin and Judy (Russell) Baji; 13 grandchildren: Charles and Claire Augustin, Justin, Benjamin (Hannah), Raymond and Theodore Wann, Adam and Kate Duffy, Ellie Justin, Christian, Alex, Ryan and Noah Baji; and her brother, Joe Howard. Predeceased by her brothers, Jack and Gene as well as her sisters, Claire, Mae Gatti and Ann.



Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, September 4th from 9:15 - 10:15 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church (Holy Child Parish), 321 Orchard Avenue, Runnemede, NJ. Interment at New St. Mary's Cemetery will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 424 E. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031.









