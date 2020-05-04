|
|
Joan A. Boone
Haddon Township - Joan A. Boone, 78, of Haddon Township, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert D. Boone.
Born in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Stella Lipka. Preceded in death by her dear son Robert Boone, she was the loving mother of Tracy (John) McGlynn and Christine (John) Tole. She was the adoring grandmother of John McGlynn, Jr., Andrew McGlynn, Julia McGlynn, Abigail Tole, and Ryan Tole. Joan is also survived by her sister Janet (Charles) Addis, niece Lori (James) Addis, nephew Mark (Tiffany) Addis, aunt Rita Lodise and many cousins.
Joan was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed a busy life raising her family, forming friendships, and supporting neighborhood clubs and activities. After her husband's sudden death, she returned to the workforce in various positions at the Camden County Courthouse where she enjoyed much comradery until her retirement.
Joan was proud of her Polish heritage and maintained a connection to the Polish parish of St Joseph's in Camden where she was raised. She had many friends and found much happiness in several close lifelong friendships from her childhood.
Joan loved her family and relished all occasions to be with them. She looked forward to family vacations with her sister and family at the shore. She enjoyed music-filled holiday gatherings with her many cousins. Joan most loved her role as Baci to her cherished grandchildren and was happiest planning special events for them, attending their activities, and showering them with hugs and kisses.
The Blake-Doyle Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A funeral mass will be held at a future date when circumstances allow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org).
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 10, 2020