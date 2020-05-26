Services
Williamstown - On May 24, 2020 Joan A. (nee Dittert) Dintino. Loving wife of the late Frank A. Dintino. Beloved mother of Tom (Sandy) Dintino, Terry (Bob) Lee and Debbie (Roy) Brannigan. Loving grandmother of Dana (Danny), Alicia (Daniel), Brian, Amanda (Mike), Robert, Daniel, David and Samantha. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren Sophia Marie, Daniel, Bailey Grace, Kinsley Alex, Chloe Marie and Emma Victoria. Loving sister of the late Fay (Rich) Catando and also survived by sister-in-law Mary (the late Howie) Goetz. Funeral Services and interment are being held privately under the direction of the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 26 to May 28, 2020
