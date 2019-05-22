|
|
Joan A. Ward
Voorhees - Joan A. Ward (nee Martin), of Voorhees, previously of Pennsauken, passed away May 20, 2019, age 78. Beloved wife of Robert Ward. Loving mother of Susan Cottrell (David), Robert Ward, Jr. (Tammy), Patrick Ward, and Kevin Ward (Megan). Dear sister of Jack Martin (Judy). Caring grandmother of Tucker, Maxwell, Michael, David, Gwenyth, Elizabeth, Patrick, John, Ryan, Mollie, Sean, and Grace. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, May 23, from 9:30am to 11:00am at St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. A memorial mass will be at 11:00am at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's name to In Memory Of for the benefit of Samaritan Health Care and Hospice Voorhees Center or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia-Cancer Center at https://inmemof.org/joan-a-ward.
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019