Joan Audrey Schofield
On October 18th, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Runnemede, NJ and Williamstown, NJ, age 90.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Schofield Sr. Predeceased by sons Raymond C. Jr. and Gary A. Daughter of the late Nevin R. Rauch and Dorothy M. Christ. Survived by son David K., grandson Raymond C. III of Charlotte, and sister Leigh Bahnson of Pittsburgh, PA.
Joan was a long time member of the Runnemede Women's Club and the building committee for the Joseph J. King Scout Building. She was also a blood donor with the Red Cross for transfusions of newborns in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area. She was also an avid knitter and made hats and scarves for the Charlotte Rescue Mission as well as many quilts for friends and family. She was also proud of working in her gardens.
Because of her love and support of animals, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave. Charlotte, NC 28203.
Internment will be private.
Joan desired for all to remember happy times and be kind and show love.
Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center is entrusted.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019