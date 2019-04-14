Services
St Joan Of Arc
100 Willow Bend Rd
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-0077
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
100 Willow Bend Road
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
100 Willow Bend Road
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Marlton - Joan Miola of Marlton, New Jersey, age 66, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice following a five year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Joan was surrounded by loved ones during her final hours. Raised in Maplewood, NJ, Joan attended Columbia High School and Alphonsus College. Demonstrating Joan's love of children, she taught pre-school and was an instructor for Computer Tots, a pre-school computer instructional program. Joan served on the Jaggard School PTA (President) and shared her love of art with children through the Art Goes to School program. Joan leaves behind Paul, her husband of 46 years, her four daughters, Rebecca Manning (John), Kathryn Gingras (Christian), Elizabeth Jankola (Joseph), and Allyson Miola as well as a her ten grandchildren, six siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was known for her joyful outlook on life and leaves behind wonderful memories of her times with family and friends. Even in the face of her disease she always had a compliment for those she met and could always be heard to say "Every Day Is A Good Day" thus brightening up the day for all who came in contact with her. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Tuesday, April 16, from 5pm to 8pm at Bradley Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 10am to 11am at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be at 11am at the church. Interment will follow. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees New Jersey.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 14, 2019
