Joan C. DeChurches
Marlton - DeChurches, Joan C. (nee Werner). Surrounded for days by family and friends, with love, prayer and laugher, passed away on October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George DeChurches. Devoted mother of Charlene Scheibner and her husband Chip. Adoring grandmother of Clinton, Kyle (Jen) and Kurt Scheibner. Dear sister of Sue Franks (Bo). Joan will also be deeply missed by her extended family- Erna, Christopher, Beth, many nieces/nephews, and "the neighborhood".
In the 50's and 60's the Marlton VFW was a large part of her life- supporting our military, then and now. Joan is a founding member of the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and her years of worship and volunteering will always be cherished. She served for over twenty-five years with the carnival, helped with the school functions and served as the 2nd representative on the Diocese Pastoral Council, just to name a few. Joan will also be remembered for standing by her husbands side as they worked tirelessly to build Evesham Township into a growing community. Her door was always open, and the neighborhood kids always knew she was there for them. She enjoyed being apart of the bi-centennial celebration and worked at the voting polls for over four decades. The legacy she leaves with her family, St. Joan of Arc Church and in the community is unforgettable.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday October 21st from 10-11:15 AM at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willowbend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:30 AM at the church. Interment Brig. General W. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrigtstown, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019