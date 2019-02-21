Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Simon Stock Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
178. W. White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon Stock Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
178. W. White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
West Berlin - On February 18,2019 of West Berlin, NJ. Age 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Morris, Sr. Devoted mother of Christopher Morris and his wife Christine of West Berlin Susan Morris and her partner Lynn Harrison of Cape May Court House and the late Joseph J. Morris, Jr. Dear sister of Donald, Robert, Marion, Wayne and the late John, Mame, Edward, Lorraine, Shirley, Eleanor, Barbara, Patrick, Dennis, Joseph and Ronald. Loving GaGa of Darlin (Matty), Tootie-Mon, Pearl, Jiggy, Stungo and Big Steve. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday morning 9:30AM-11:00AM at St. Simon Stock Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 178. W. White Horse Pike Berlin. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN NJ 08009. For additional information or to email lasting condolences:COSTANTINOFH.COM
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 21, 2019
