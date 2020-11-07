1/
Joan D. Rescinito
Joan D. Rescinito

Turnersville - Joan D. Rescinito (Bennett) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Joan was originally from South Philadelphia and has lived in Turnersville for over 60 years. She loved John Wayne movies and a good glass of wine, and always had a feisty personality. A woman with a heart of gold who loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren most.

She was the beloved wife of 66 years to the late Samuel "Reds" Rescinito. Devoted mother of Deborah Galbraith and Thomas Rescinito (Jamie). Treasured grandmother of Michael (Christina) and Gina (Matt). Cherished great grandmother of Alessandra and Anthony. Dear sister of William Bennett (Florence).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10:30AM to 1:00PM at McGuinness Funeral Home 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. Celebration of life Service at 1:00PM Interment will be private by the request of the family.

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
10:30 - 01:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
