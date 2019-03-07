|
|
Joan E. Bartell
Blackwood - Joan E. Bartell (nee McAdams) formerly of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Raymond O. Bartell, Sr.. Devoted mother of Raymond O. Bartell, Jr. (Patricia), Andrew J. Bartell (Tina), Thomas H. Bartell (Lisa), and Joan D. Smedley (David). Proud grandmother of Chrissy, Russell, Dyane, Michael, Joshua, Noel, Andrew, Rachel, and David. Loving great grandmother of twenty. Dear sister of Harry McAdams (the late Dolores). She is also survived by her cousin, Nancy Mellendorf, and many nieces and nephews as well as their families.
Joan was a former member and choir member of both Blackwood United Methodist Church and Somers Point United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending days at the Carol Norcross Senior Social Wellness Center in Lakeland. She loved doing needlework, making many arts and crafts items.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where a prayer service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, Joan's family would appreciate donations be made to: Cathedral Soup Kitchen, 1514 Federal Street, Camden, NJ 08105, or to: Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 76 Porter Avenue, Erial, NJ 08081. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019