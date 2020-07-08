Joan E. Ferrara
Collingswood - (nee Wyatt) On July 5, 2020, longtime resident of Collingswood, NJ. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of 60 years to Charles L. Ferrara. Dear mother of Verna "Pud" Doughty (Don Ruth), Rose (Matt) Kondrla, Charles Ferrara, Michelle Ferrara, William (Flossie) Layser and Linda (Joe) Gruff. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Dana), Kyle (KC), Tyler (Natalie), Nickalaus, Gianna, Amanda, Jessica, Katlyn, Justin, Kimberly and the late Brian. Great Grandmother of Kaia, Jaxson, Liv, Kruz and many others.
Joan was a longtime employee of Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center and belonged to many clubs. She was president of the Collingswood Seniors, member of the Sons of Italy and member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years. Joan had many friends and enjoyed the numerous trips with her loving husband. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 (www.voanj.org
