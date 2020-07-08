1/1
Joan E. Ferrara
1933 - 2020
Joan E. Ferrara

Collingswood - (nee Wyatt) On July 5, 2020, longtime resident of Collingswood, NJ. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of 60 years to Charles L. Ferrara. Dear mother of Verna "Pud" Doughty (Don Ruth), Rose (Matt) Kondrla, Charles Ferrara, Michelle Ferrara, William (Flossie) Layser and Linda (Joe) Gruff. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Dana), Kyle (KC), Tyler (Natalie), Nickalaus, Gianna, Amanda, Jessica, Katlyn, Justin, Kimberly and the late Brian. Great Grandmother of Kaia, Jaxson, Liv, Kruz and many others.

Joan was a longtime employee of Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center and belonged to many clubs. She was president of the Collingswood Seniors, member of the Sons of Italy and member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years. Joan had many friends and enjoyed the numerous trips with her loving husband. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 (www.voanj.org).

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
July 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Dona Koehler
Friend
July 8, 2020
Linda and Family. I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was a lovely person. I remember her fondly. Our Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. She is with God now and her family that has passed. With Deepest Sympathies. Sandy, Jim, Madi and Sandra Lee. Love to all
Sandra Beckley
Family
July 8, 2020
Richard Speigel
July 8, 2020
God bless you Joan!!!
Richard Speigel
Family
July 8, 2020
To my beautiful precious mother. You are now in the hands of Jesus with your grandmother Moss, your mother and your grandson Brian. The Angels are singing praises of glory that another saint has come home. The best gift you ever gave me was my spiritual upbringing.
You will forever be in my heart. Some day I will joint you and we will be together for eternity.
I Love You with all my Heart and Soul
Your Daughter Linda
✝♥
Linda Gruff
Family
