To my beautiful precious mother. You are now in the hands of Jesus with your grandmother Moss, your mother and your grandson Brian. The Angels are singing praises of glory that another saint has come home. The best gift you ever gave me was my spiritual upbringing.

You will forever be in my heart. Some day I will joint you and we will be together for eternity.

I Love You with all my Heart and Soul

Your Daughter Linda

✝♥

Linda Gruff

Family