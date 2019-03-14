|
Woodbury - On March 9, 2019, age 61, (nee Berardy) of Woodbury, NJ. She was the wife of Milton Gonzalez and mother of Sharon (Michael) Royal, Nicole Rodriguez and Ariel Munoz. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 brothers David and Michael Berardy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday morning from 9:00-11:00 AM in Straight Line Church 207 3rd Avenue Westville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in church. Interment Fernwood Cemetery Fernwood, PA.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 14, 2019