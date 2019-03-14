Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
For more information about
Joan Gonzalez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Straight Line Church
207 3rd Avenue
Westville, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Straight Line Church
207 3rd Avenue
Westville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Gonzalez


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan E. Gonzalez Obituary
Joan E. Gonzalez

Woodbury - On March 9, 2019, age 61, (nee Berardy) of Woodbury, NJ. She was the wife of Milton Gonzalez and mother of Sharon (Michael) Royal, Nicole Rodriguez and Ariel Munoz. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 brothers David and Michael Berardy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday morning from 9:00-11:00 AM in Straight Line Church 207 3rd Avenue Westville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in church. Interment Fernwood Cemetery Fernwood, PA.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now